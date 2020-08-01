Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

HUN opened at $18.50 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $96,749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after buying an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,894,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

