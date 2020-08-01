Analyzing Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE SYS PLC/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and BAE SYS PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 1.59 $388.40 million $1.65 6.16 BAE SYS PLC/S $22.52 billion 0.92 $1.88 billion $2.04 12.62

BAE SYS PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications. Eutelsat Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAE SYS PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BAE SYS PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and BAE SYS PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A BAE SYS PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eutelsat Communications and BAE SYS PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 BAE SYS PLC/S 0 3 7 0 2.70

Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.66%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than BAE SYS PLC/S.

Summary

BAE SYS PLC/S beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C4ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the UK government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and security advisory and managed security services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems. It also supplies naval gun system; and provides ammunitions, precision munitions, artillery systems, and missile launchers. BAE Systems plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.