Analyzing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 11.47% 6.91% 0.73% Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.12% 4.89% 0.45%

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $324.80 million 1.01 $55.78 million $2.26 6.23 Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.61 $1.60 million N/A N/A

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio include commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial real estate investment, real estate construction, and multifamily loans, as well as loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; consumer installment loans for purchase cars, boats, other recreational vehicles, and appliances, as well as other home improvement projects; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also originates residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers commercial equipment leasing and merchant services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 69 banking offices in 48 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois and the St. Louis metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

