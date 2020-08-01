Analyzing Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & Abraxas Petroleum (OTCMKTS:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abraxas Petroleum and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum 1.72% -13.13% -4.73% Viking Energy Group 31.95% 93.45% 10.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Viking Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.26 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 0.56 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Summary

Viking Energy Group beats Abraxas Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

