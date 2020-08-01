Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $303,125.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick S. Mullin acquired 17,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $211,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,945.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Andersons by 84.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.