Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $412.00 and last traded at $406.38, with a volume of 7161281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.76.

The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.23.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,185,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $193,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,842.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple shares are set to split on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

