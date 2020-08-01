Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Given Buy Rating at Bradley Woods

Bradley Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 990.51% and a negative return on equity of 335.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.