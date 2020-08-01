Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of AJG opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

