Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,173 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,167 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in News by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in News by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in News by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NWSA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

