Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 859,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Astronics by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.