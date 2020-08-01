AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AxoGen by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.37 on Friday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

