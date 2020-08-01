Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Trading 6.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.57, approximately 622,818 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 420,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

