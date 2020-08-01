BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.81

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $3.98. BANCO BRADESCO/S shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get BANCO BRADESCO/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.18.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BANCO BRADESCO/S stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO BRADESCO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.