Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading 7.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $9.43, 774,129 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 395,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 624,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 90,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 247,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

