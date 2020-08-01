Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,149,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

