Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

