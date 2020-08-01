BidaskClub Downgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Strong Sell

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 114.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.