BidaskClub Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $17.75 on Friday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.