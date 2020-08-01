BidaskClub Lowers Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Strong Sell

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.33 per share, with a total value of $88,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 784,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,566,633.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $26,752.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 784,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,492,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,597. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

