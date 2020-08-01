BidaskClub Lowers Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to Hold

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

