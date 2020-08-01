BidaskClub Lowers GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Sell

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $184.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.85. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.19.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

