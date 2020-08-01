BidaskClub Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Sell

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $375.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.