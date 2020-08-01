BidaskClub Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to “Buy”

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXPO. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

EXPO stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.34.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exponent by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 63.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Exponent by 192.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,851 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

