BidaskClub Upgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to “Sell”

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

HURN opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -207.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,535 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 596,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,964,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,391,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

