BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $717.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 934,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 872,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 712,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 629,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

