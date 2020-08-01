Boenning Scattergood Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Bank by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

