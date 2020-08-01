Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

WIFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.45 on Friday. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.48 million, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

