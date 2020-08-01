Brokerages Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avantor by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 187,159 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Avantor by 114.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

