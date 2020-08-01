Brokerages Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will announce sales of $32.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $33.06 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.60 million to $135.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.01 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $165.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

BRMK stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

