Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $68.06

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,297,571 shares of company stock worth $285,128,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.30 and a beta of 1.68. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

