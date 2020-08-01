Brokerages Set Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $22.83

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.78.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $32,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,469 shares in the company, valued at $811,203.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,797. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

