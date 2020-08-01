Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $38.25

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SAH stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 40,573 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 725.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

