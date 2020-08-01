Brokers Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In related news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in QCR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

