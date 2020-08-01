Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ventas, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

NYSE VTR opened at $38.36 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

