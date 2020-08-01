Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE WH opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

