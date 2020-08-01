Brokers Set Expectations for OneMain Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.12.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

