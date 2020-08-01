Brokers Set Expectations for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,580.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

