Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 11872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,744 shares of company stock worth $2,068,688. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

