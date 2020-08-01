Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.13.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

