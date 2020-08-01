Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.97, 1,627,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,026,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Specifically, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128,560 shares of company stock valued at $788,391. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $984.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

