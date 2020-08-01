Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $310.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.67 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

