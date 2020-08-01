Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

NYSE CPT opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

