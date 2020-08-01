Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,259 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $138,530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $27.41 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

