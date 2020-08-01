Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,573.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,594 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.05.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

