Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Shares in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

