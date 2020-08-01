Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 1,800 iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $157.61 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.75.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

