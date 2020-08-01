Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 11,256 Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.23% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 87.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.93 on Friday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.72.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 883.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

