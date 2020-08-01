Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.30 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.