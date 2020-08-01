Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,439 shares of company stock valued at $34,340,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

