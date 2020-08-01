Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 111,402 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

